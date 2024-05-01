There’s a 1-1 tie in the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal on the validity of “overtime gap time claims” under the Fair Labor Standards Act.“Gap time” refers to work that falls between the minimum wage and the overtime provisions of the FLSA. A “pure” gap time claim involves an employee who has not worked more than 40 hours a week — and therefore does not qualify for overtime — but seeks recovery for the amount of unpaid “straight time” (the employee’s regular hourly wage) to the extent it exceeds the minimum wage.An “overtime …