James Joseffy’s request for a cramdown — approval of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan despite objections from creditors who would receive less than 4% of allowed claims totaling $750,000 — presented two questions that have split courts.The issues for a bankruptcy judge in Southern Florida were whether Section 1115 of the Bankruptcy Code “eliminates the absolute priority rule in individual Ch. 11 cases” and “whether the absolute priority rule bars an individual debtor from retaining exempt property.”Joseffy’s assets include …