Relying on out-of-state precedent about claims for public disclosure of private facts under Sec. 652D of the Restatement (Second) of Torts, an Indianapolis hospital accused of negligently leaking a patient’s medical records asked the Indiana Supreme Court to rule that “intent is an element” of this tort.Section 652D says: “One who gives publicity to a matter concerning the private life of another is subject to liability to the other for invasion of his privacy, if the matter publicized is of a kind that (a) would be highly …