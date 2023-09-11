John and Poshow Ann Kirkland, residents of the U.S. Virgin Islands who were subpoenaed to testify by video during a California bankruptcy trial, petitioned the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for mandamus when the bankruptcy judge denied their motion to quash the subpoenas based on Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(c)’s 100-mile limit on compulsory travel. The bankruptcy judge relied on Rule 43(a). That provision says trial testimony “must be taken in open court” — though “testimony in open court by contemporaneous …