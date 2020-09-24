Fred Iozzo tried to protect his son and grandchildren from creditors by inserting a spendthrift clause in the Marc. F. Iozzo Discretionary Trust. And the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure added another layer of insulation for the real estate held by the trust. Section 2-1403 of the code prohibits “the satisfaction of a judgment out of any property held in trust for the judgment debtor if such trust has, in good faith, been created by... a person other than the judgment debtor.” But when Gregory Baird scored an $8.1 million …