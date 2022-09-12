Reversing a ruling that limited a fee award to work performed before a settlement offer was rejected, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals extended the procedural protections provided by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68 to cases involving fee-shifting statutes that aren’t governed by the offer-of-judgment rule.Jack W. Cooper sued Retrieval-Masters Creditors Bureau for allegedly violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. During mediation, RMCB made an oral offer to settle the FDCPA claim for $500 plus attorney …