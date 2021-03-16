Molly Stinauer looked through old emails on the cell phone her ex-husband, Jesse Stinauer, gave their young son, E.M.S., and found a message from Jesse’s attorney that, according to Molly, allegedly shows Jesse misrepresented his gross income for 2017 by $350,000 during negotiations for a marital settlement agreement. She attached the email as an exhibit when she filed a Section 2-1401 petition to vacate a judgment in Fulton County, 200 miles southwest of Chicago, that ordered Jesse to pay $125,000 in maintenance and $500 …