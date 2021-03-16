In a medical malpractice case where the plaintiff claimed the judge’s questioning of “Juror 3” coerced a verdict, the judge gave a Prim instruction (Illinois Pattern Jury Instructions, Civil No. 1.05; People v. Prim, 53 Ill. 2d 62 (1972)) on the second day of deliberations after receiving two notes. The first said: “We are gridlocked at 11 to 1. We have tried persuading said person, but there is a refusal to listen to the law.” In the second note, Juror 3 asked: “If I’ve reached my decision and the 11 won’t rest it, yet continue to try and sway my decision, at what point can this end?” A day later, when Juror 3 said she was “experiencing elevated blood sugar levels and chest pain due to the stress of this deliberation,” the judge followed up with the second Prim instruction (IPI Civil No. 1.06). The jury came back with a unanimous verdict for the defendants a few hours later — but Juror 3 backtracked during polling.