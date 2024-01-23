The District of Columbia Bar, the mandatory association that handles disciplinary matters for D.C. attorneys, issued an ethics opinion with detailed guidance for attorneys trying the tricky maneuver of obtaining an aggregate settlement for multiple clients in civil litigation without violating the rules of professional conduct.D.C. Rule of Professional Conduct 1.8(f), like Illinois Rule 1.8(g), says “a lawyer who represents two or more clients” in civil litigation “shall not participate in making an aggregate settlement of …