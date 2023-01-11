Representing himself on appeal after a Cook County judge tossed his retaliation complaint against his former landlord based on a release, Steven Ray Dahlman scored significant wins on economic duress and the remedies provided by the Chicago Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance. Dahlman signed a broad release when his landlord, Michael Michalak, gave notice that he wasn’t going to renew Dahlman’s lease for a condo unit.Dahlman contends the non-renewal violated the ordinance because it was allegedly retaliation for …