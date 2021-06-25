After ruling as a matter of law that Rexing Quality Eggs repudiated an agreement to buy 12 truckloads of eggs a week from Rembrandt Eggs, to be supplied mostly from farms near Tipton, Mo., a federal judge in southern Indiana gave the jury a measure-of-damages instruction on “anticipatory repudiation of a contract for future goods” that was based on the resale remedy provided by Sec. 2-706 of the Uniform Commercial Code and what the litigants referred to as “the Servbest rule” — derived from the Illinois Appellate Court’s …