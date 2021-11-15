Pace Suburban Bus scored summary judgment in Dwayne Davis’s negligence case based on an equitable doctrine — judicial estoppel — that calls for careful exercise of discretion by trial judges. And discretionary decisions get deferential treatment on appeal under the sympathetic abuse-of-discretion standard. But the Illinois Appellate Court is supposed to independently review orders that grant summary judgment, with no deference to the trial court’s ruling. Does this mean that reviewing courts get to decide, as an …