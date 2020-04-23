Faced with a “split in federal authority” on “the appropriate statute of limitations” for rescission claims under Section 1635 of the Truth in Lending Act — and declaring that this dispute “begs” for review by the Illinois Supreme Court — the 1st District affirmed a judgment that dismissed John and Roosjati Miller’s counterclaim against U.S. Bank in a mortgage foreclosure case. U.S. Bank v. Miller, 2020 IL App (1st) 191029 (March 20, 2020).

TILA Section 1640(e) imposes a one-year deadline on claims for damages under Section 1640(a). But the Millers’ requested the equitable remedy of rescission under Section 1635(a) based on alleged failure to provide them with required “information and rescission forms” when they refinanced the mortgage on their residence. And they expressly waived any right to fees and costs under Section 1640(a).

Section 1635(f) (“Time limit for exercise of right”) says “an obligor’s right of rescission shall expire three years after the date of consummation of the transaction.”

Based on Jesinoski v. Countrywide, 135 S. Ct. 790 (2015), the Millers exercised their right of rescission when they sent a notice of rescission on June 30, 2010 — within three years of the mortgage transaction.

U.S. Bank reportedly ignored the notice, despite a 20-day deadline set by Section 1635(b) and the Millers sued for rescission 16 months later. The lingering question was what, if any, statute of limitations applied to their counterclaim.

Backed by a bunch of district court decisions, U.S. Bank argued that the one-year statute of limitations set by Section 1640(e) barred the counterclaim because Section 1640(a) gave the Millers a right to money, attorney fees and costs, if they scored rescission under Section 1635.

But based on Hoang v. Bank of America, 910 F.3d 1096 (9th Cir. 2018) — which “borrowed” a state law statute of limitations for a rescission claim under Section 1635 — the Millers argued for application of the 10-year deadline that governs claims on written contracts under Illinois law.

Here are highlights of Justice Joy V. Cunningham’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Section 1635 provides for the equitable remedy of rescission under certain circumstances including where, as alleged here, the lender failed to deliver certain notices or disclosures. Section 1640, on the other hand, provides for legal damages where the lender has failed to comply with the requirements of Section 1635.

Specifically, pursuant to Section 1635, once a borrower has timely notified the lender that it is exercising its right to rescind, a lender has 20 days to return any earnest money to the borrower and to “take any action necessary or appropriate to reflect the termination of any security interest created under the transaction.” 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1635(b). If the lender fails to do this, it is liable for, inter alia, the costs of suit to enforce the rescission rights and attorney fees. 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1640(a).

Section 1640 explicitly states that an action brought under it must be commenced within one year from the date of the occurrence of the violation. 15 U.S.C. Sec. 1640(e).

To the extent that the Millers’ counterclaim seeks damages pursuant to Section 1640, it is indeed untimely: the Millers filed their counterclaim on Nov. 16, 2011, one year and four months after U.S. Bank allegedly let the 20-day period following the Millers’ notice of rescission (sent on June 30, 2010) lapse without taking any action.

U.S. Bank argues that the same one-year limitations period should apply to the Millers’ claim for relief pursuant to Section 1635.

We must consider the statute of limitations, if any, that is applicable to Section 1635 claims, given that the section itself does not provide a limitations period.

Prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Jesinoski v. Countrywide, 135 S. Ct. 790 (2015), a number of lower courts had assumed that the statute of limitations for rescission claims under Section 1635 of TILA was three years from the date of the mortgage, such that a borrower had to both give notice of rescission and sue to enforce the right to rescind within the three years allowed by Section 1635. But in Jesinoski, the court held that a rescission is affected once a borrower notifies the lender of his intent to rescind: The borrower does not need to also file suit to enforce the rescission within three years of consummation of the loan.

Following Jesinoski, courts have struggled to agree on the appropriate statute of limitations for a claim by a borrower to enforce the right to rescind a loan.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Hoang v. Bank of America, 910 F.3d 1096 (2018), borrowed the relevant state court limitations period for breach of contract actions. There, the plaintiffs brought an action to enforce their timely rescission notice after the defendant began foreclosure proceedings. In considering when a suit to enforce a rescission must be brought after a lender fails to respond to the rescission notice, the court explained:

“When there is no statute of limitations expressly applicable to a federal statute, we do not ordinarily assume that Congress intended that there be no time limit on actions at all. Rather, the general rule is that a state limitations period for an analogous cause of action is borrowed and applied to the federal claim.”

The court applied this principle and borrowed Washington’s statute of limitations for contract actions to apply to the plaintiff’s rescission claim. Significantly, the court explicitly rejected application of Section 1640(e)’s one-year statute of limitations, noting:

“TILA provides for both legal damages and equitable relief but only includes a statute of limitations for legal damages relief. The statute does not suggest that the statute of limitations for legal damages relief is also applicable to claims for equitable remedies. If Congress intended that statute to apply, Congress surely knew how to draft the statute accordingly. Only when a state statute of limitations would ‘frustrate or significantly interfere with federal policies’ do we turn instead to federal law to supply the limitation period. Reed v. United Transportation Union, 488 U.S. 319 (1989).” Id. at 1102.

In a line of district court cases, however, the courts borrowed the one-year statute of limitations from Section 1640(e) of TILA. See U.S. Bank v. Gerber, 380 F. Supp. 3d 429 (M.D. Pa. 2018); Jacques v. Chase Bank, 2016 Westlaw 423770 (D. Del. Feb. 3, 2016); Fam v. Bank of America, 2017 Westlaw 5139262 (E.D. Va. Oct. 6, 2017); In re Hunter, 400 B.R. 651 (N.D. Ill. 2009); Stewart v. BAC Home Loans, 2011 Westlaw 862938 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 10, 2011).

This split in federal authority begs our Supreme Court to take up the question of the appropriate statute of limitations for claims arising under Section 1635. In the interim, we find the line of cases leading to the district courts’ conclusion to be a more reasonable path to resolution of this case.

As the court noted in Gerber, borrowing a lengthy (state) statute of limitations, rather than using the one-year statute provided for in TILA itself, allows a borrower to sit on a claim to enforce rescission of the mortgage while keeping both the property and the loan proceeds. If the rescission is proper and enforced, the lender will be entitled to no interest for this period. This seems far more generous to borrowers than is necessary to enforce the important disclosure obligations of TILA. It also seems far afield from the underlying intent of the statute.

Also, within 20 days of sending a notice of rescission, the borrower knows whether the bank will respect that notice. It is difficult to conceive of a justification for a lengthy statute of limitations, where the accrual of a claim is so straight forward. In addition, the rescission enforcement action is inextricably intertwined with the TILA damages claim that is expressly covered by the one-year statute of limitations.

It would be surprising if Congress intended a borrower to still be able to sue to enforce their rescission rights under Section 1635, when the statute of limitations had already run on that borrowers right under Section 1640 to recover the costs of bringing suit and their attorney fees.

While the Millers have agreed to give up those fees and costs, clearly what Congress intended was that if a borrower had to sue to enforce their right to rescission, the bank should be on the hook for the cost of doing so.

Finally, we are not persuaded by the Hoang court’s conclusion that this is not one of the rare circumstances in which “a rule from elsewhere in federal law clearly provides a closer analogy than available state statutes.”

The TILA statutory remedy of rescission has little to do with common law contract rights. The general equitable remedy of rescission is available to undo a contract where, for example, there has been some fraud or misconduct in the contract formation. Under TILA, however, the borrower does not need to show any fraud or misconduct by the bank. Rather, there is an absolute right to rescind under TILA, provided that there is timely notice.

While a mortgage is undoubtedly a contract, rescission is a statutory remedy having little to do with contract law. Therefore, Section 1640(e) provides a closer analogy for a statute of limitations for actions to enforce a rescission than the 10-year statute for written contracts in Illinois. And application of the one-year statute renders the Millers’ Section 1635 claim — just as its Section 1640 claim — untimely.