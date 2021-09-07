The Illinois Supreme Court split 4-3 on the validity of Indeck Energy Services’s corporate opportunity claim against two of its former executives, Christopher M. DePodesta and Karl G. Dahlstrom. They surreptitiously competed against the Indeck, using its office equipment and confidential information while being paid by the company to spot and develop potential deals, according to the trial judge. Part of the final judgment after a bench trial ordered them to disgorge all the compensation they received from the date …