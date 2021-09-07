With one justice on the sidelines in an appeal by a trustee that presented strong arguments for and against adopting the fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court split 3-3 and automatically affirmed a lower court’s ruling that two beneficiaries are entitled to see communications between the trustee and the lawyers he hired — with $124,000 in trust assets — when the beneficiaries objected to his accountings. After losing a trial on the objections, the beneficiaries insisted they were entitled to review the trustee’s attorney-client communications to see if he wasted trust funds on fees. Justice David N. Wecht — tracing the ups and downs of the fiduciary exception and relying on a comment in the Restatement (Second) of Trusts (1959) — argued for applying the exception because the trustee didn’t pay the lawyers with his own money. But Justice Christine Donohue, noting that this comment was not included in the Restatement (Third) of Trusts (2007), countered that the fiduciary exception is unjustified and would discourage people from agreeing to serve as trustees. In re Estate of McAleer, J-18-2020 (April 7).