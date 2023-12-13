In a breach-of-contract case where a tech company relied on Investopedia’s definition of “liquidity event” to support a request for summary judgment, a federal judge in Ohio reviewed the “mixed results” in cases that considered the propriety of using the popular website’s definitions of financial terminology.Investopedia used to permit editing by users. But U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson — explaining how the website has tightened up its standards — concluded that Investopedia is “appropriate for judicial notice …