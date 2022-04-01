Bankruptcy Judge Timothy A. Barnes had to dig up a copy of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits (Publication 600) — a “difficult to obtain” document — when ruling on a debtor’s argument that Wintrust Bank failed to strictly comply with the terms of a million-dollar letter of credit.The debtor, Marshall Spiegel, used the LOC — which incorporated the UCP — to stay enforcement of a Cook County judgment that reportedly ordered him to pay around a million dollars in …