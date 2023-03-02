When Adam Morris petitioned for a discharge of his debts under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code, he claimed an exemption — under Sec. 2-1403 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure (“Judgment debtor as beneficiary of trust”) — for his contingent interest in a trust created by his great-grandparents. Morris is in line for around $48,000 when his grandmother passes away. It wasn’t a spendthrift trust, so Sec. 541(c)(2) of the Bankruptcy Code didn’t prevent his interest from becoming an asset of the bankruptcy estate.Section …