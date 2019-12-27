Earl Swanson Jr.’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case presented a question of first impression under Illinois law about traceability and the $15,000 exemption for proceeds of a personal-injury case.A few months before Swanson petitioned for a discharge of his debts, he used $3,219 from a personal-injury settlement to make the final four payments on a pickup truck that was valued at $5,000.Claiming that the vehicle was totally exempt, Swanson relied on a combination of Section 12-1001(c) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure …