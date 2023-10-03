Wendy Elassal’s house was valued at $250,000 and saddled with $228,000 in liens when a bankruptcy judge in Michigan approved a Chapter 13 plan that let her keep it by handing over her disposable income for three years. Less than two years later, she sold the real estate for $435,000.The sale was required by a divorce decree, and Elassal wanted to use the net proceeds — $177,695 — to buy another house.But the Chapter 13 plan provided for payment of only $1,277 to general unsecured creditors who had claims totaling $93,805 …