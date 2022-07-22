Leigh Mazrim, adoptive mother of “G.M.,” encountered two obstacles when trying to investigate potential malpractice claims related to the child’s birth in Decatur Memorial Hospital and the prenatal care provided to her biological mother, Amanda McGuire. First, Mazrim couldn’t find McGuire, so she couldn’t even request consent for access to McGuire’s medical records. And when Mazrim petitioned for discovery in under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 224(a)(1) — which authorizes an independent action “for the sole purpose of …