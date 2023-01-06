The crucial evidence for convicting Carl Smith Jr. of residential burglary was a number of video clips recorded by pointing an iPhone at a surveillance system monitor as it played the beginning and end of a 20-minute segment from a recording that was automatically deleted after 48 hours.Sentenced to 6½ years in prison, Smith argued the video clips were inadmissible under Illinois Rules of Evidence 1003 (Admissibility of duplicates) and 1004 (Admissibility of other evidence of contents) plus the common-law best …