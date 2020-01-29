Claudio Hernandez’s complaint against his former employer, J. Sterling Morton High School, and three of its employees for “national origin discrimination” presented a complicated statute of limitations dispute that prompted U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. to revise the conclusion he reached in a 2017 case about the appropriate deadline for claims that rely on Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to enforce a right granted by Section 1981 of the statute, as amended in 1991.In Owens v. Okure …