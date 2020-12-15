Around 9 p.m. on a rural road in southern Illinois, James Archibald, a diabetes patient who had called his wife to say he was coming home from work early because he was feeling ill, encountered a hazard — a tractor-trailer owned by Orbit Express blocking both lanes — that other westbound drivers managed to avoid. A few hours earlier, the truck driver tried to turn around and got stuck when a rear tire on the big rig went into a ditch. Although the tractor’s headlights made it look like it was moving east, …