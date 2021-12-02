The late Daniel Hoerchler’s credit history wound up in financial reports on his brother David Hoerchler. Chase Bank rejected David’s application for a mortgage loan because of this mix-up. David sued four credit reporting agencies (Equifax Information Services, Experian Information Solutions, TransUnion and CoreLogic Credco), alleging they violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act. All but Equifax settled, and during discovery it asked Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain to order David to hand over copies of the settlement …