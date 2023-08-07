Detailing the Delaware Attorney General’s stunning allegations about Monsanto Company’s role in contaminating the environment with toxic forever chemicals, the Delaware Supreme Court concluded that a company can be “held liable after a product it manufactures is sold to third parties whose activities release the product into the environment and cause a public nuisance.”A superior court judge tossed the AG’s complaint because the PCBs were released into the environment after Monsanto sold them to third parties. Reinstating …