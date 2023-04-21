In February, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to resolve a circuit split on how to interpret the word “and” in the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform law.The Delaware Supreme Court, reviewing the “epic battle” playing out in federal court, joined the “lively debate” about “two avenues of interpretation” — the “conjunctive or disjunctive” path and the “joint or several” path — when interpreting the word in three stock options that Waystar Inc. granted to Tracey Weinberg.Waystar’s website says it provides a “technology …