Relying on a controversial Illinois “use-it-or-lose-it” approach to liens, Navient Solutions — a judgment creditor that wanted to garnish rent owed to BPG Office Partners — asked a Delaware judge to rule that a mortgage lender with a prior perfected security interest in those payments lost its priority status.Navient argued that the mortgage lender had to “do more than just declare a default in order to preserve its priority status,” Superior Court Judge Kathleen M. Miller explained. “Relying on cases from Florida and …