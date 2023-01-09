(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will run on Tuesday.)Applying Delaware law in a case where an investment company owned by a prominent Chicago family claims it lost hundreds of millions of dollars when it was allegedly duped into selling its 21% interest in a start-up for $9.3 million — a few years before the firm’s valuation rocketed to $1.5 billion — the Illinois Supreme Court considered whether the anti-reliance provisions in an exquisitely drafted “stock repurchase agreement …