In a 2018 case about a contract with a limited liability company that was “void” under the LLC’s operating agreement, the Delaware Supreme Court declared the transaction was “incurably void” and “incapable of being ratified” by the company. But harsh criticism of the ruling in CompoSecure II prompted the legislature to amend the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act.The declared intent of the 2021 revision was “to provide a rule different from the rule applied” in CompoSecure II and a 2019 chancery case “that acts or …