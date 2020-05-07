Although the Illinois Antitrust Act says “no person shall be authorized to maintain a class action in any court of this state for indirect purchasers asserting claims under this act, with the sole exception of this state’s attorney general,” Lawrence Hatchett — a dental patient who alleged he suffered indirect antitrust injuries under the IAA because of a price fixing conspiracy by three companies that dominate the market in providing equipment and supplies to dentists — relied on Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 in pursuing a class action against the alleged conspirators in the Southern District of Illinois.

The defendants argued that the IAA’s ban on class actions for indirect antitrust injuries barred Hatchett from using Rule 23 to pursue a federal class action.

Reviewing the “split of authority” on this issue — which grew from disagreements about the plurality and concurring opinions in Shady Grove Orthopedic Associates v. Allstate Insurance Co., 559 U.S. 393 (2010) — Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel concluded that “Rule 23 permits Hatchett to maintain this matter as a class action.” But the judge dismissed the complaint because “Hatchett has failed to demonstrate antitrust injury and antitrust standing.” Hatchett v. Henry Schein Inc., No. 19-CV-83 (February 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Rosenstengel’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Standing under the IAA

Defendants first assert Hatchett lacks standing to pursue a class action under the Illinois Antitrust Act. Hatchett maintains, however, that Illinois’ restriction on class actions is a procedural limitation that is inapplicable in federal court, where Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure governs whether a case may be maintained as a class action.

In Shady Grove Orthopedic Associates v. Allstate, 559 U.S. 393 (2010), the U.S. Supreme Court addressed whether a New York class action bar conflicted with Rule 23 and, if so, whether the federal rule or the state rule applied.

A majority of the court agreed that the New York statute conflicted with Rule 23, but a plurality found that the federal rule applied. The plurality held that the New York statute did not bar class actions under New York law in federal court because Rule 23 is a procedural and not a substantive rule.

Justice John Paul Stevens concurred in the judgment, but reasoned the proper analysis is not whether Rule 23 is procedural, but whether the state law is procedural but “so bound up with the state-created right or remedy that it defines the scope of that substantive right or remedy.”

In the wake of Shady Grove, there has been a split of authority on the issue of whether the Illinois Antitrust Act’s class action prohibition is part of Illinois’ “substantive rights or remedies.” Rockford v. Mallinckrodt ARD, 360 F. Supp. 3d 730 (N.D. Ill. 2019).

Many federal district courts have treated Stevens’ “framework of substantive rights or remedies” concurrence as controlling because it was decided on the narrowest grounds.

Those courts have then found that the Illinois Antitrust Act’s restriction on indirect purchaser class actions is intertwined with the state’s substantive rights and remedies. This is because “the limitations on indirect purchaser actions in the IAA were enacted in the same paragraph of the same statute as the state-created right and are accompanied by other substantive limitations.” In re Wellbutrin XL Antitrust Litigation, 756 F.Supp.2d 670 (E.D. Pa. 2010). “Furthermore, courts have observed that the Illinois statute represents a policy judgment as to the feasibility of managing duplicative recovery, which the legislature has entrusted to the attorney general but not to individual indirect purchasers.” Id.

For these reasons, several federal courts have found that applying Rule 23 would “abridge, enlarge or modify Illinois’ substantive rights” and have, therefore, dismissed class action claims under the Illinois Antitrust Act.

Others have taken a more nuanced approach to Stevens’ concurrence, however, doubting whether the concurrence controls in the first place.

“Although the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not squarely addressed which opinion controls, it otherwise has indicated that Justice Antonin Scalia’s plurality sets forth the controlling legal standard.” In re Dealer Management Systems Antitrust Litigation, 362 F. Supp. 3d 510 (N.D. Ill. 2019) (citing Sawyer v. Atlas Heating, 642 F.3d 560 (7th Cir. 2011)).

Indeed, district courts in the Northern District of Illinois recently have concluded that even if Stevens’s concurrence was persuasive dicta, the Illinois Antitrust Act did not alter the scope of any substantive right or remedy “because any indirect purchaser procedurally blocked from participation in a class action would still have the same remedy in an individual action.” Mallinckrodt, 360 F. Supp. 3d at 764.

The undersigned agrees with this latter approach. Even if Stevens’ concurrence controls, allowing indirect purchasers to bring a class action in federal court under Rule 23 does not enlarge their substantive rights under Illinois law. Indirect purchasers are allowed to sue in state court under the Illinois Antitrust Act, just not under the procedural device of a class action.

Because the court finds that Rule 23 permits Hatchett to maintain this matter as a class action, and because doing so does not enlarge the substantive rights or remedies available to Hatchett and the proposed class under Illinois law, the court finds that Hatchett has standing under the Illinois Antitrust Act to bring a class action.

Antitrust injury and standing

Defendants next assert that Hatchett has failed to demonstrate antitrust injury and antitrust standing, both of which are required under the Illinois Antitrust Act. O’Regan v. Arbitration Forums, 121 F.3d 1060 (7th Cir. 1997) (“Federal antitrust standing rules apply under the Illinois Antitrust Act”); McGarry & McGarry v. Bankruptcy Management Solutions, 2018 Westlaw 3218659 (N.D. Ill. July 2, 2018) (“Illinois courts have adopted a common-law harmonization provision, meaning that they interpret their antitrust laws in harmony with federal-court decisions interpreting federal antitrust law.”).

Antitrust injury

Federal antitrust law provides a treble damages remedy to “any person... injured in his business or property by reason of anything forbidden in the antitrust laws.” 15 U.S.C. Sec. 15(a). The Supreme Court has limited those who may bring an antitrust action to “(1) those who have suffered the type of injury that the antitrust laws were intended to prevent and (2) those whose injuries are a result of the defendant’s unlawful conduct.” Serfecz v. Jewel Food Stores, 67 F.3d 591 (7th Cir. 1995) (citing Brunswick v. Pueblo Bowl-O-Mat, 429 U.S. 477 (1977)).

“Congress did not intend to allow every person tangentially affected by an antitrust violation to maintain an action to recover threefold damages for the injury to his business or property.” Blue Shield v. McCready, 457 U.S. 465 (1982). Some injuries are “too remote from the violation and the purposes of the antitrust laws to form the predicate for a suit.” Id.

Courts “usually presume that competitors and consumers in the relevant market are the only parties who suffer antitrust injuries and are in a position to efficiently vindicate the antitrust laws.” McGarry & McGarry v. Bankruptcy Management Solutions, 937 F.3d 1056 (7th Cir. 2019); Southwest Suburban Board of Realtors v. Beverly Area Planning Ass’n, 830 F.2d 1374 (7th Cir. 1987) (antitrust injury requires a plaintiff to show that it was a participant in the relevant market).

If a party is neither a purchaser nor a competitor in the relevant market, however, a narrow exception exists if the party’s injuries are “inextricably intertwined” with the injuries of market participants. McCready, 457 U.S. at 484.

The court finds that the injuries alleged by Hatchett and the proposed class are not inextricably intertwined with the injuries of market participants: the dentists who obtained their supplies from defendants. Therefore, plaintiffs have not adequately pleaded antitrust injury.

Antitrust standing

Even if Hatchett had adequately pleaded antitrust injury, he must also demonstrate antitrust standing, i.e., that he is the proper plaintiff to bring the claim.

“From the class of injured persons suffering an ‘antitrust injury’ only those parties who can most efficiently vindicate the purposes of the antitrust laws have antitrust standing to maintain a private action under [15 U.S.C. Sec. 15].” Serfecz, 67 F.3d at 598.

The 7th Circuit has “recognized the need to balance the interests of deterrence through private antitrust enforcement and avoidance of excessive treble damages litigation,” which is achieved by allowing only those who “suffer immediate injuries with respect to their business or property, while excluding persons whose injuries were more indirectly caused by the antitrust conduct.” Id.

The causal connection here is weak; Hatchett alleges he overpaid for dental services on account of defendants’ actions, but he has not alleged that any specific charge he paid was related to the costs his dentist paid for specific dental supplies. And Hatchett can only speculate that his dentists passed on any additional charges to him; the actual amount of those charges, if any, certainly is unknown.

Perhaps the most important factor to the analysis in this case though is the risk of duplicate recoveries. Defendants point out that a number of other lawsuits have been filed against them by (1) dental practices and direct purchasers of dental supplies (2) dental supply distributors that compete directly with defendants in the sale of dental supplies (3) an online platform for the sale of dental supplies that competed with defendants and (4) a supplier of dental supplies to that online platform.

The court agrees with defendants that Hatchett is not the party who can most efficiently vindicate the purposes of the antitrust laws in this case.

Because Hatchett lacks antitrust standing, his complaint must be dismissed.