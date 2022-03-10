The panel on multidistrict litigation transferred 677 personal injury cases about paraquat, an herbicide that allegedly causes Parkinson’s Disease, to Chief U.S. District Court Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in Southern Illinois. During discovery, she ordered several defendants to hand over transcripts of corporate-representative depositions taken in a state-court paraquat case. They balked because of a ruling by a St. Clair County judge on work-product privilege. His order, granting an emergency motion to enforce a …