Spotting an opportunity to pursue a federal class-action based on the Illinois Appellate Court’s 2017 ruling that a decision by the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board to fire Percy Taylor was void — because the appointment of one of the board’s members was improper — eight plaintiffs who were fired or suspended by the merit board followed up with a 10-count federal complaint that included two claims for alleged violation of their rights to due process under the 14th Amendment.

“The first rests on a defect in the composition of the merit board: at the time of the challenged disciplinary decisions, certain board members held their appointments in violation of Illinois law,” Judge Diane S. Sykes recounted. “The second alleges that Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and Nicholas Scouffas, his general counsel, assumed control of the board through political means and pressured its members to make decisions contrary to Illinois law.”

Affirming a judgment that dismissed the federal claims and relinquished jurisdiction over the other counts, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained:

“A violation of state law is not a federal due-process violation, so the defect in the board’s membership is not a basis for a federal constitutional claim. And the allegations of biased decision-making suggest only that the plaintiffs may have suffered a random and unauthorized deprivation of their property interest in public employment.

“An injury of that type is not a violation of due process as long as the state offers adequate post-deprivation remedies. We have long held that Illinois provides constitutionally adequate post-deprivation remedies for aggrieved public employees. The judge properly dismissed this suit.” Vargas v. Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board, No. 19-1686 (March 11, 2020).

Here are highlights of Sykes’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Background

This case is part of a litigation explosion that followed the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision in Taylor v. Dart, 81 N.E.3d 1 (2017).

In 2011, Dart received permission from the county board to appoint John Rosales to fill a mid-term vacancy on the merit board. Rosales finished his predecessor’s term and continued to serve indefinitely after the term expired. In 2013 he participated in a disciplinary proceeding against Officer Percy Taylor, culminating in the termination of Taylor’s employment.

Taylor challenged his discharge, and the state appellate court ruled that Rosales’ appointment was unlawful: the appointment of a merit board member for anything less than a full six-year term conflicted with the express terms of the Merit Board Act. Because the board was unlawfully constituted when it fired Taylor, the court voided the discharge decision.

In the wake of Taylor, current and former employees of the sheriff’s office flooded the courts with suits to invalidate hundreds of decisions made when the board was unlawfully constituted. The court then decided a series of cases limiting Taylor’s scope.

In these cases the court applied the de facto officer doctrine, which validates an act performed by a person under the color of official title even if it is later discovered that the person was illegally appointed or elected.

Returning now to our case, the plaintiffs are eight current and former sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers who were disciplined by the board between 2013 and 2016. Seven were fired and one was suspended. The grounds for their discipline range from the use of excessive force to unauthorized absences from work to theft of a prosecutor’s iPad.

Shortly after Taylor was decided, they filed this civil rights suit in federal court seeking to represent a class of sheriff’s office employees who were disciplined by an improperly constituted merit board during the relevant time period. The defendants are Dart, the merit board, Scouffas, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The defendants moved to dismiss the federal claims, and the judge granted the motion. He began by explaining that the legality of the merit board’s membership is purely a state-law question, not a federal constitutional question, so Count 1 necessarily failed.

Count 2 describes, at most, a series of random and unauthorized departures from state law for which adequate post-deprivation remedies would suffice to satisfy federal due process requirements. Circuit precedent holds that Illinois provides constitutionally adequate post-deprivation remedies for this type of injury, so the judge dismissed Count 2 as well.

That left only the claims under state law. The judge declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remaining claims and entered final judgment.

Discussion

The 14th Amendment’s due process clause provides: “No State shall... deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law...”

Public employees who are dischargeable only for cause have a property interest in continued employment and may not be deprived of that interest without notice and an opportunity to be heard. See Cleveland Board of Education v. Loudermill, 470 U.S. 532 (1985); Carmody v. Board of Trustees of University of Illinois, 747 F.3d 470 (7th Cir. 2014). The formality and degree of the process that is due depends on the nature of the private interest at stake, the risk of decisional error and the government’s interest. See Mathews v. Eldridge, 424 U.S. 319 (1976).

Because the constitutional guarantee of due process of law “calls for such procedural protections as the particular situation demands,” Morrissey v. Brewer, 408 U.S. 471 (1972), its content is a variable rather than a constant. But it’s not dictated by state law; that is, a state’s failure to comply with its own law is not a federal due-process violation. Simmons v. Gillespie, 712 F.3d 1041 (7th Cir. 2013). Indeed, a state may disregard its own law without depriving a person of due process of law. Magnuson v. Hickory Hills, 933 F.2d 562 (7th Cir. 1991).

This isn’t a novel rule. It has been clear for decades that noncompliance with state law is not itself a deprivation of due process of law. See Davis v. Scherer, 468 U.S. 183 (1984). So settled is this rule that in a recent case on materially identical facts, we did not consider it necessary to issue a published opinion. Oesterlin v. Cook County Sheriff’s Department, 781 F. App’x 517 (7th Cir. 2019).

In Oesterlin a recently fired employee of the Cook County sheriff’s department raised the same argument the plaintiffs make here: because the merit board was unlawfully constituted when it discharged him, he suffered a due process violation.

We summarily rejected this argument, noting as a general matter that “Section 1983 and the due process clause do not provide a remedy for violations of state law.” Id. at 522. More specifically, we explained that the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of due process is an independent federal standard for procedural fairness but does not establish a federal rule governing the length of a merit board member’s term.

Oesterlin was a nonprecedential order but its analysis applies in full here. The appellate court has ruled that the irregularities in the merit board’s membership between 2011 and 2016 means that the board was unlawfully constituted during that time period. But this violation of state law is not actionable under Section 1983 as a deprivation of due process.

The complaint also alleges that Dart and Scouffas pressured merit board members to make biased decisions, interfering with the board’s exclusive statutory authority to discipline officers. This is not a challenge to the disciplinary procedures prescribed by Illinois law. Rather, the complaint describes a series of random and unauthorized departures from state law, resulting in deprivation of the plaintiffs’ property interest in continued public employment.

When a state official deprives a person of his property through a random, unauthorized act that departs from state law, the federal due process guarantee requires only that the state provide an adequate post-deprivation remedy. Simmons, 712 F.3d at 1044. Random, unauthorized acts are, after all, inherently unpredictable, so a plaintiff can prevail on a due process claim premised on this type of official action only if state law fails to provide an adequate post-deprivation remedy.

We have repeatedly recognized that the Illinois Administrative Review Act provides a constitutionally adequate post-deprivation remedy for public employees to challenge random and unauthorized departures from state law in disciplinary decisions. See Cannici v. Village of Melrose Park, 885 F.3d 476 (7th Cir. 2018) (collecting cases).

The plaintiffs insist that the Illinois Appellate Court’s application of the de facto officer doctrine deprives them of what might otherwise be an adequate state law remedy. They contend that they are doomed to lose if they litigate in state court.

What an Illinois judge does with the plaintiffs’ state law litigation does not change the federal constitutional analysis.

In any event, the de facto officer doctrine doesn’t prevent an Illinois court from reviewing a claim that the merit board was biased. Indeed, in Lopez v. Dart, the appellate court noted that a state court judge may reverse a board decision if it is against the manifest weight of the evidence or if the board imposes an arbitrary or capricious punishment.

In Cruz v. Dart, the court remanded the case for reconsideration because the board’s decision did not contain any findings that specifically supported cause for termination.

These decisions confirm that Illinois law provides an adequate post-deprivation remedy for injury to a public employee’s property interest in continued employment. Accordingly, the judge correctly dismissed the plaintiffs’ due process claims.

When the claims supporting federal jurisdiction drop out of the case, the usual practice is to relinquish jurisdiction over any remaining state law claims. The judge properly followed that norm here.