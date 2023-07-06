Dissenting when the Michigan Supreme Court declined to review a case that presented a “textbook study on contrasting applications of statutory interpretation principles,” Justice David F. Viviano critiqued a concurring Court of Appeals opinion that decried “jurisprudence by dictionary.”“Dictionary usage,” Justice Douglas B. Shapiro’s concurrence declared, “has become a fetish by which reasoned analysis, criticism, and concern for actually existing conditions are rendered irrelevant to the judicial process.” TruGreen v …