As part of their attack on Melissa Rosa’s employment discrimination claim, the defendants — the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois and Aaron Murauskas, a sergeant in UIC’s police department — relied on Bell Atlantic Corp. v. Twombly, 550 U.S. 544 (2007), and Ashcroft v. Iqbal, 556 U.S. 662 (2009), in arguing that her factual allegations failed to adequately back up her conclusions about wrongdoing. But Rosa countered with Swierkiewicz v. Sorema, 534 U.S. 506 (2002), which rejected a “specific facts …