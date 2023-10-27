Gary Waetzig’s revived lawsuit against his former employer, Halliburton Energy Services, presented a jurisdictional puzzle under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 41(a) and 60(b). Waetzig used Rule 41(a) to drop the lawsuit without prejudice by filing a “notice of dismissal” because of an arbitration agreement. But after an arbitrator ruled for Halliburton, he persuaded a district judge in Colorado to reopen the case based on Rule 60(b).The closing catchall in Rule 60(b) authorizes relief from “a final judgment, order, or …