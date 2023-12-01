Applying the U.S. Supreme Court’s two-part test for determining whether a dispute calls for crafting a uniform federal common law rule that displaces state law, District Judge Virginia M. Kendall remanded a Cook County case that Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association removed to the Dirksen courthouse based on federal-question jurisdiction.Pearl Ray, a federal employee, received more than $200,000 in healthcare benefits from BCBSA. Under its contract with the government, BCBSA had a right of reimbursement from the proceeds …