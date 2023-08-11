Dissenting when the Texas Supreme Court declined to review a case where a judge froze $4 million in assets and only required the petitioner to post a $500 bond, Justice Evan A. Young — having found little to guide judges in making discretionary calls on the correct amount of injunction bonds — called for high court consideration. He said it was a “severely underdeveloped area of the law.” Although some courts require “the bond to be set at an amount that will compensate the defendant for its anticipated losses as a result …