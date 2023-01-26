Granting Uber Technologies’ request to order individual arbitration of a driver’s class action complaint, a federal judge in New York acknowledged his decision is “in tension” with a 2012 decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about the residual clause in Sec. 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act. Section 1 exempts “contracts of employment of seamen, railroad employees, or any other class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce” from the FAA.The named plaintiff — Job Golightly — is a former Uber …