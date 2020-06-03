Creating a district split about the correct interpretation of Section 2-202 of the Code of Civil Procedure — in a case where Denis Moriarty challenged a default judgment in a Kankakee County mortgage foreclosure case as void because he was served with summons while he was hospitalized in Cook County by Ryan Leggott, a registered private detective who had not been specially appointed by court order — the Illinois Appellate Court’s 3rd District ruled against Moriarty, with two justices rejecting 1988 and 2016 opinions from the 2nd District, and a specially concurring justice arguing for an alternative analysis that would not “cast aspersions” on the 2nd District’s approach. Municipal Trust and Savings Bank v. Moriarty, 2020 IL App (3d) 190016 (May 4, 2020).

In addition to authorizing service of summons by various officials and any adult non-party specially appointed by court order, Subsection 2-202(a) says: “In counties with a population of less than 2,000,000, process may be served, without special appointment, by a person who is licensed or registered as a private detective under the Private Detective, Private Alarm, Private Security, Fingerprint Vendor, and Locksmith Act of 2004.”

Cook County’s population exceeds two million. And it is reasonable to interpret “in counties” as restricting the county (Kankakee) in which Leggott was authorized to tag Moriarty without having been specially appointed, which would mean he was not authorized to serve summons on Moriarty at Rush Hospital in Chicago. But subsection 2–202(b) says: “Summons may be served upon the defendants wherever they may be found in the state, by any person authorized to serve process.” So, was Leggott authorized to serve Moriarty anywhere in Illinois or only in Kankakee County?

Here are highlights of Justice Mary W.. McDade’s opinion for the court and Justice Daniel L. Schmidt’s specially concurring opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Justice McDade

We view the statute as a whole, taking “words and phrases in light of other relevant statutory provisions and not in isolation. Each word, clause, and sentence of a statute must be given a reasonable meaning, if possible, and should not be rendered superfluous.” People v. Clark, 2019 IL 122891. “In addition, specific statutory provisions will control over general provisions on the same subject.” Van Dyke v. White, 2019 IL 121452. Finally, we will presume “that the General Assembly did not intend absurdity, inconvenience, or injustice in enacting legislation.” Clark, Par. 20.

Defendant relies on subsection 2-202(a) to argue that the service of process was improper and, therefore, the trial court lacked jurisdiction to enter the default judgment. However, subsection 2-202(a), read out of its context, appears ambiguous in cases where the summons was issued in a county with a population less than two million but the defendant was personally served in Cook County.

“A statute is ambiguous if it is capable of more than one reasonable interpretation.” Nowak v. City of Country Club Hills, 2011 IL 111838. The term “in counties” can refer to either the location at which the defendant is served or the venue where the case is pending. Both interpretations are reasonable — when subsection 2-202(a) is read in isolation.

Subsection 2-202(b), however, is clear and unambiguous, with only one reasonable interpretation: it empowers “any person authorized to serve process” to do so on “defendants wherever they may be found in the state.”

Defendant asks us to read subsection 2-202(a) as limiting this provision. We reject defendant’s request. “No rule of construction authorizes this court to declare that the legislature did not mean what the plain language of the statute imports, nor may we rewrite a statute to add provisions or limitations the legislature did not include.” Clark, Par. 47. Subsection 2-202(b) has no limitation.

Defendant’s position is unreasonable and insupportable for two reasons. First, it would create an inconvenience. In cases like this one, plaintiffs would have to determine whether a defendant is presently or temporarily located in Cook County before issuing a summons — even if defendant’s residence is in a county not requiring special appointment.

This outcome is unacceptable; we must presume the legislature did not intend an inconvenience. Second, it defies logic. Why would the legislature provide broad authority to “serve defendants wherever they may be found in this state” if it intended to limit this authority based on the population of the county where defendant is located at the time of service? Clearly, it did not do that.

When read with subsection 2-202(b), subsection 2-202(a) governs who may serve process in Illinois. It informs subsection 2-202(b) in terms of identifying who is a “person authorized to serve process.” It places no limitation on where authorized persons may serve defendants.

If the legislature intended to limit a process server’s authority based on county population it would not have added the broad authority to serve the process wherever a defendant may be found in this state. Defendant’s understanding would render subsection 2-202(b) superfluous. “No part of a statute should be rendered meaningless or superfluous.” Van Dyke, Par. 46.

We hold that a duly licensed or registered private detective may serve process, “without special appointment,” anywhere in the state so long as the summons was issued from a county “with a population less than 2,000,000.”

We note that the 2nd District has reached a different outcome on this issue. Schorsch v. Fireside Chrysler-Plymouth, Mazda, 172 Ill. App. 3d 993 (1988); see also U.S. Bank v. Rahman, 2016 IL App (2d) 150040. We, however, find the 2nd District’s reasoning unpersuasive because it relies primarily on the legislative debates to limit the clear and unambiguous language of subsection 2-202(b).

“If, and only if, the statutory language is ambiguous, we may look to other sources to ascertain the legislature’s intent.” Maschek v. City of Chicago, 2015 IL App (1st) 150520. Although subsection 2-202(a) is ambiguous when read in isolation, the plain language of subsection 2-202(b) is not, and it eliminates the seeming ambiguity of subsection 2-202(a). Accordingly, we read the statute as a whole, find no lingering ambiguity and we need not consider the legislative debates.

Leggott, a registered detective, served defendant with process after the summons was issued from Kankakee County, a county “with a population less than 2,000,000.” Leggott was duly authorized to serve defendant in Cook County under subsection 2-202(b).

Justice Schmidt

I concur in the judgment. I do not agree with the majority’s analysis.

A plain reading of subsection (a) reveals that in order to possess authorization to serve process in a county with a population of more than two million, the licensed or registered private detective must be appointed. In the following section, it states that “summons may be served upon the defendants wherever they may be found in the state, by any person authorized to serve process.”

“Subsection (a) of Section 2-202 is concerned with who is authorized to serve process. Subsection (b) is concerned with the place of service.” Schorsch, 172 Ill. App. 3d at 997. Clearly, the legislature wished to impose limitations on who has authority to serve process in Cook County.

The majority’s interpretation renders the portion of the statute meant to regulate who has authority to serve process in Cook County superfluous.

Instead of disregarding the clear legislative intent by engaging in a convoluted analysis of the statute to avoid the obvious restriction on authority, I would turn to the absurd results doctrine. See In re Donald A.G., 221 Ill. 2d 234 (2006) (noting a court is not bound by the literal language of the statute if it would lead to absurd or unjust results not contemplated); see also People v. Clark, 2019 IL 122891 (we must presume “that the General Assembly did not intend absurdity, inconvenience, or injustice in enacting legislation”).

In order to avoid either an absurd result or “inconvenience,” I would find that the party requesting the summons must engage in a reasonable search to ascertain whether the party to be served is located in Cook County.

If the party requesting the summons knows or could reasonably discover that the party to be served is in Cook County, compliance with the statute is required. However, if a reasonable search fails to provide notice that the registered or licensed private detective would need to serve process in Cook County, and instead due diligence leads to the county, compliance is unnecessary.

This interpretation would not render the restriction on who has authority to serve process in Cook County meaningless. Given the above, I find no reason to cast aspersions on the analysis undertaken in Schorsch.

The Schorsch court found the plain meaning of the statute apparent, going on to note that even if an ambiguity existed, the legislative history supported its understanding of the plain meaning.

I believe the inclusion of the requirement that the party seeking the summons be unaware that the party to be served is located in Cook County, after a reasonable search, allows this situation and that in Schorsch to exist harmoniously.

In Schorsch, the plaintiffs secured a summons in DuPage County and served the summons upon the defendant in Cook County. Plaintiff was aware that the defendant’s business address was located in Cook County.

Here, defendant’s last address was in Kankakee, as well as the property at issue in the underlying foreclosure action. The search for defendant took the process server into Cook County.

In order for a licensed or registered private detective to serve process in Cook County, without receiving special appointment by the court, a reasonable search for the individual to be served must show that a venture into Cook County is not necessary.