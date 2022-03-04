When trying to figure out whether the amount at stake in a state-court attack on an arbitration award satisfies the $75,000 threshold for diversity jurisdiction, there are three alternative approaches. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III had to choose between the “award,” “demand” and “remand/mixed” approaches after Nicholai Rifkind asked a Maryland judge to modify or vacate a $75 award against Wells Fargo Clearing Services, and the company removed the case to federal court based on diversity of citizenship.During …