The consent judgments for $85,217 in fees that a Chicago divorce attorney filed with the Cook County Recorder of Deeds before her former client petitioned for protection under the Bankruptcy Code weren’t signed by a judge. But based on a 1992 Illinois Appellate Court case, the lawyer argued she perfected liens, under Sec. 12-101 of the Code of Civil Procedure, by filing “memoranda” of the judgments.For “class two” real estate (property not subject to the archaic, now-repealed Torrens Act), Sec. 12-101 says “a judgment is a …