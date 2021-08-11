Dr. Chung Song tried to slash a $300,000 tort judgment by 90% using a two-step tactic that relied on a default judgment in a contribution case against a third party and the modified rule on joint-and-several liability in Sec. 2-1117 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure. It didn’t work.Victim A’s negligence complaint alleged that carelessness in safeguarding medical records allowed Charon Harper, one of Song’s other patients, to photograph and post on Facebook a document showing that Song was treating Victim A for a …