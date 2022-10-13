Authorizing an immediate appeal under the collateral-order doctrine when a district judge rejected a plaintiff’s request to sue as John Doe, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the “elaborate multi-factor tests” applied by other circuits when litigants ask to use pseudonyms.It also declined to adopt an alternative approach suggested by a prominent First Amendment scholar and, charting a third way, issued a set of general guidelines.This important issue pits “the individual’s desire for privacy against the public …