(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will be published on Tuesday.)For an 89-year-old man, Guido Calabresi is still going strong. A professor at Yale Law School since 1959 and a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals since 1994, Calabresi offered a master class on tort law when considering journalist E. Jean Carroll’s defamation claim against former President Donald Trump.A district judge denied the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to substitute the government as sole defendant under the …