This is the second of a two-part column. The first part appeared Monday.A DuPage County judge dismissed conspiracy and aiding-and-abetting claims against Thomas Zimmerman for his alleged role in a breach of fiduciary duty by his father, Stefan Zimmerman, the majority owner and president of Our Wood Loft Ltd. According to a shareholder-derivative complaint filed by the minority shareholders, Thomas worked as purchasing manager for OWL; Stefan wanted to sell some shares to his son; the minority shareholders blocked the deal; …