Analyzing whether Pierre Thorsen’s religious discrimination complaint against Community Unit School District 300 plausibly alleged adverse employment action, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston identified four varieties of involuntary resignation. There are two types of threat-plus claims (involving threat-plus misrepresentation and threat-plus severe sanctions), can’t-take-it-anymore claims and fait accompli claims. The complaint contends Thorsen was coerced into resigning as a high school history teacher when he was …