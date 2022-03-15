Driving for FedEx Ground Package System and Hard Drive Express, Asllan Pino allegedly caused an accident that killed three people and seriously injured two others. A claim against both companies for negligent hiring and retention was based on allegations that Pino, born in Albania, wasn’t fluent enough in English to satisfy the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.FMCSR 391.11(b)(2) says commercial vehicle drivers must “read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand …