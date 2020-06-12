When Katelynn Watkins sued M Class Mining Health Protection Plan for $1 million in unpaid medical bills, the healthcare plan — which construed an illegal act exclusion as barring her claim — insisted that the highly deferential arbitrary-and-capricious standard of review protected its discretionary interpretation of the plan document. But based on close analysis of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the 5th District Appellate Court concluded that MC Class Mining LLC, the plan’s administrator and only named fiduciary, “forfeited the right to deferential review by delegating its discretionary authority” to a nonfiduciary third-party administrator.

And applying de novo review, the 5th District ruled that the exclusion didn’t apply because the allegedly illegal act — the family car Katelynn was driving to high school when she was injured wasn’t insured — didn’t cause the single-car crash. Watkins v. M Class Mining Health Protection Plan, 2020 IL App (5th) 180138 (May 7, 2020).

The health care plan, which covered Katelynn because her father worked for the mining company, was crafted to give M Class the utmost discretion, which typically would have required judges to apply the extremely deferential standard of review for the decision to apply the illegal act exclusion. But M Class hired a third-party administrator, MCA Administrators Inc., to handle claims processing. And the plan document said MCA “is not a fiduciary of the plan and does not have the authority to make decisions involving the use of discretion.”

MCA’s records and emails showed that its employees decided to reject bills from Katelynn’s healthcare providers based on the illegal act exclusion. Copies of MCA’s letters to the healthcare providers went to M Class Mining.

As part of cross-motions for summary judgment, M Class submitted an affidavit from an executive of its parent company. According to the affidavit, the executive talked to someone at MCA and approved the decision to apply the illegal act exclusion.

Assuming this affidavit was true — even though there apparently was no claim that contemporaneous business records mentioned this alleged conversation — M Class had another problem, based on the way Katelynn’s administrative appeal was handled.

The plan document gave her a right to have the initial decision reviewed “by an appropriate named fiduciary of the plan.” And Katelynn presented evidence that MCA rejected her appeal without bothering to notify M Class, the plan’s only named fiduciary.

Based on this record, the 5th District concluded that the plan “failed to meet its burden of proving that deferential review should apply.”

Here are brief highlights of Justice Judy Cates’ opinion on the standard of review (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Judicial review of an administrator’s denial of benefits challenged under Section 1132(a)(1)(B) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act is de novo unless the benefit plan gives the administrator or fiduciary discretionary authority to determine eligibility for benefits or to construe the terms of the plan. Firestone v. Bruch, 489 U.S. 101 (1989).

If the plan expressly grants the administrator such discretion, the denial of benefits is reviewed under the highly deferential arbitrary and capricious standard of review. Shelby County Health Care Corp. v. Majestic Star Casino, 581 F.3d 355 (6th Cir. 2009).

“Nonetheless, even when the plan documents confer discretionary authority on the plan administrator, when the benefits decision is made by a body other than the one authorized by the procedures set forth in a benefits plan, federal courts review the benefits decision de novo.” Shelby County Health Care Corp., 581 F.3d at 365.

When a plan administrator does not make the benefits determination, the administrator has not exercised its discretionary authority, and therefore, a deferential standard of review is not justified. Shelby County Health Care Corp., 581 F.3d at 365.

The relevant terms of the plan are not in dispute. The parties agree that the plan document gave the plan administrator discretionary authority to determine the eligibility of benefits and to construe and interpret the terms of the plan.

The plan administrator also had the authority to “appoint and supervise a third-party administrator to pay claims.” The plan administrator exercised this authority, and MCA was named in the plan document as the third-party administrator tasked with providing “certain claims processing and other technical services.”

The plan document specifically provided that MCA “is not a fiduciary of the plan and does not have the authority to make decisions involving the use of discretion.”

While the presence of these provisions was not in dispute, the parties disagree over whether the plan has forfeited the right to deferential review by delegating its discretionary authority to MCA.

The plan contends that it did not forfeit the right to deferential review for several reasons. First, it argues that decisions made by an agent of the plan administrator, in this case by MCA as a nonfiduciary claims advisory agent, are decisions of the plan administrator, which are entitled to the same discretion provided to the administrator. In support of this position, the plan cites to 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1105(c)(1)(B).

Under ERISA, every employee benefit plan shall be established and maintained pursuant to a written instrument. 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1102(a)(1). The plan document must provide for one or more named fiduciaries who jointly or severally have authority to control and manage the operation and administration of the plan. 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1102(a)(1).

The term “named fiduciary” has a specific meaning under ERISA and is defined as “a fiduciary who is named in the plan instrument or who, pursuant to a procedure specified in the plan, is identified as a fiduciary” by an employer or employee organization. 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1102(a)(2).

Section 1105(c) of ERISA governs the allocation and delegation of fiduciary responsibilities to the plan. Section 1105(c)(1) provides that the plan document “may expressly provide for procedures (A) for allocating fiduciary responsibilities... Among named fiduciaries and (B) for named fiduciaries to designate persons other than named fiduciaries to carry out fiduciary responsibilities... Under the plan.”

Thus, this section allows the named fiduciaries to (1) allocate fiduciary responsibilities among the fiduciaries named in the plan document, per subsection (c)(1)(A) or (2) designate persons not named in the plan document to perform fiduciary acts, per subsection (c)(1)(B).

Here, the plan is operating under the impression that 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1105(c)(1)(B) allows a named fiduciary to designate nonfiduciaries, such as MCA, to carry out the plan’s fiduciary responsibilities.

We believe such an interpretation is not supported by the language of Section 1105(c)(1)(B) and is contrary to other ERISA provisions and precedent.

Again, Section 1105(c)(1)(B) states that a plan instrument may provide for procedures “for named fiduciaries to designate persons other than named fiduciaries to carry out fiduciary responsibilities... Under the plan.” By its terms, this provision allows named fiduciaries to delegate their fiduciary responsibilities to persons who are not named fiduciaries.

Although the plain language of this provision does not clearly indicate whether the delegee must be a fiduciary of the plan, other ERISA provision make it clear that a named fiduciary can only delegate its fiduciary duties to other fiduciaries.

Section 1102(c)(2) provides that an employee benefit plan may allow a named fiduciary, “or a fiduciary designated by a named fiduciary pursuant to a plan procedure described in Section 1105(c)(1) of this title,” to employ persons to render advice to the fiduciary.

As already noted, Section 1105(c)(1)(A) allows for the allocation of fiduciary responsibilities among named fiduciaries, while Section 1105(c)(1)(B) provides for the designation of fiduciary responsibilities to third parties. Thus, Section 1102(c)(2) contemplates that the person designated under Section 1105(c)(1)(B) be a fiduciary.

The plan’s interpretation of Section 1105(c)(1)(B) is also in direct conflict with 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1002(21)(A), which defines a fiduciary under ERISA.

Section 1002(21)(A) provides that a person is a fiduciary to a plan “to the extent” he or she “exercises any discretionary authority or discretionary control respecting management” of the plan or “has any discretionary authority or discretionary responsibility in the administration of such plan.”

In no uncertain terms, Section 1002(21)(A) further states that “such term includes any person designated under section 1105(c)(1)(B) of this title.”

Our conclusion that Section 1105(c)(1)(B) requires the delegee to be a fiduciary of the plan is also supported by precedent. In Madden v. ITT Long Term Disability Plan for Salaried Employees, 914 F.2d 1279 (1990), the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals examined the proper standard of review when a named fiduciary delegates its discretionary authority to another person pursuant to Section 1105(c)(1)(B).

The court held that when the ERISA plan expressly gives the administrator or fiduciary discretionary authority to determine eligibility for benefits or to construe the terms of the plan and, pursuant to 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1105(c)(1)(B), the “named fiduciary properly designates another fiduciary, delegating its discretionary authority,” the arbitrary and capricious standard of review applies to decisions rendered by the designated fiduciary, as well as to the named fiduciary.

In light of this precedent, we find that a named fiduciary of an ERISA plan can only delegate its fiduciary responsibilities to another fiduciary under 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1105(c)(1)(B).

Because the plan document here specifically states that MCA is not a fiduciary to the plan and that it does not have discretionary authority, the plan administrator, as the named fiduciary, could not have properly delegated its fiduciary responsibilities, including the making of discretionary determinations as to a claimant’s entitlement to benefits and interpreting the terms of the plan, to MCA.

The circuit court did not err in reviewing the administrative decision denying benefits de novo.