Audrey Mivelaz had $9 million in assets, no estate plan, no testamentary capacity and no known heirs. But she was blessed with several close, loving friends who knew her for decades and helped care for her as she sank into dementia. After an unsuccessful search for heirs, the plenary guardian of her estate received authority from a Cook County judge to deviate from the intestacy statute by creating a trust and will that benefited the friends and several charities. But 10 alleged heirs surfaced after Audrey died.A key …