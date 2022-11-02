Eugene Nakhshin died three months after petitioning for a discharge of his debts, and a Chapter 7 trustee — asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Deborah L. Thorne to authorize the sale of real estate Eugene owned with his wife, Irina Nakhshin — argued that “the bankruptcy estate retains an interest in the properties after debtor’s death” because “filing a Chapter 7 petition severs a joint tenancy.” The Nakhshins owned a condo on Windsor Drive in Arlington Heights as joint tenants. And they owned a townhouse on Sycamore Place in …