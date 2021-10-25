(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will be published on Tuesday.)Expelled from a doctoral program in clinical psychology at Idaho State University during his fifth year of studies, Jun Yu claimed he was the victim of racial and national-origin discrimination caused by unconscious or implicit bias. The school countered by arguing that Yu’s alleged lack of fluency in English substantially impaired his ability to function as a clinician. During a bench trial on his claim under Title VI of the Civil Rights …